Arsenal announce list of nine plans to support communities through coronavirus crisis

Arsenal have announced a list of nine policies to do their bit to helping communities through the coronavirus crisis.

See below for a tweet from the Gunners’ official Twitter account, which sets out how the club plan to make a contribution both at home and abroad, showing their class with a commitment to be more than just a football club, but a force for social good…

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent. pic.twitter.com/ZmvTtHxPCt — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 24, 2020

Arsenal fans can certainly be proud of what their club is doing here, with the Arsenal Foundation so often leading the way with great initiatives like this.

This follows several other admirable gestures made by football clubs recently, with Liverpool offering their stadium stewards to help out at local supermarkets in terms of dealing with crowd management and parking control.

Elsewhere, former Chelsea star Joe Cole has donated money to NHS staff, and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has allowed NHS staff the use of his hotels.