Arsenal face a crucial summer with Mikel Arteta looking to stamp his mark on the squad, and the transfer news is already flowing.

Should the Premier League campaign resume, the Gunners will still hope to secure Champions League qualification while they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup.

However, given the coronavirus crisis, it remains to be seen when, or if, the season continues as although it has been extended indefinitely, it’s unclear at this stage as to when the games will be allowed to be played.

In turn, that has opened the door for transfer speculation to ramp up, and there’s good news for Arsenal as The Sun report that Barcelona have cooled their interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to prioritise a swoop for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez this summer instead.

It remains to be seen what happens if they’re not successful, as that would suggest that they could then switch their focus to the Gabon international and try to prise Arsenal’s talismanic captain away from north London.

Aubameyang, 30, has bagged 61 goals and 13 assists in 97 appearances for Arsenal, and so it’s clear that they will hope to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future to boost their chances of success moving forward.

Meanwhile, The Sun also report that should the Gunners have to search for a replacement, £30m-rated Celtic star Odsonne Edouard is on their radar, although they could face competition which in turn could drive up his price-tag.

Ideally, Arsenal will hope to avoid a scenario in which they’re looking for a replacement for Aubameyang, but given Edouard, 22, has 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 games for Celtic so far this season, it’s fair to say that he has shown enough quality to suggest he could be ready for a big move to the Premier League before too long.