Who knows why a lot of British people don’t seem to taking the whole Coronavirus situation seriously, but it’s fair to say we really haven’t seen as many high profile cases compared to other countries.

Of course many will suggest that will change after we’ve behaved in a way that will encourage it to spread further, as a number of UK based footballers have started to test positive.

The latest is Rangers player Ross McCrorie who is on loan at Portsmouth, with the English side putting an official announcement on their website to confirm the news.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo to fund hospitals in Portugal to open intensive care wings amid coronavirus crisis

They say he’s the fifth Pompey player to be affected, but thankfully they are displaying mild or no symptoms at all, and are now self isolating according to the government’s guidelines.

It shows how serious the issue has become in the country, and we wish all of those players a speedy recovery as they look to get over the virus.