With Gerard Pique getting no younger, but still at the top of his game, Barcelona seem to be moving swiftly to lock down one of his central defensive partners.

According to Sport, cited by Football Espana, the Catalans are looking to extend Clement Lenglet’s current deal and raise his buyout clause to €300m.

Signed from Sevilla – the Frenchman was on the end of a 5-0 hammering in the 2018 Copa del Rey final – Lenglet has been hugely impressive since his transfer to the Camp Nou.

So much so, that Sport, cited by Football Espana, go as far to suggest that his countryman, Samuel Umtiti, will be put up for sale this summer.

That scenario would’ve been unthinkable a year to 18 months ago when Umtiti was in his pomp for Barcelona.

Since then, a knee injury seems to have curtailed the level of his performances, and in the same time frame, Lenglet has stepped up and ensured that Umtiti’s extended absence is well covered.

At €35m when he was purchased, Lenglet’s value has surely sky-rocketed thanks to his consistency, ability and calmness in Barca’s back line.