Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has provided Jose Mourinho with a huge fitness boost as he has given an update on his comeback from injury.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring problem in January, which was undoubtedly a major blow for Spurs given his impact again this season to that point.

SEE MORE: Video: Classy Jose Mourinho helps distribute supplies to elderly amid coronavirus crisis

Prior to his setback, Kane had bagged 17 goals and two assists in just 25 games, and although it comes due to tragic circumstances given the coronavirus crisis continues to claims many lives in England on a daily basis currently, the break in football has seemingly provided him with an opportunity to return to finish the season with his teammates.

It’s unclear when the Premier League will resume at this stage as much depends on the guidelines offered by the government and relevant authorities over whether or not it’s safe to play the remaining games.

Currently, all fixtures are suspended until April 30 at the earliest, and Kane is seemingly expecting to be back in contention by the time the season possibly resumes.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” Kane told the club’s website. “I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time.

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

Given that touted timescale and the decision taken by the Premier League which currently means that Tottenham won’t be back in action until the start of May, Kane could be available for selection to play an important role in the remaining nine league games.

Spurs currently sit in eighth place in the standings, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea as the battle for Champions League qualification will potentially resume with more time to complete the campaign over the summer after EURO 2020 was postponed by UEFA.