Chelsea are reportedly feeling increasingly confident they can lure Ben Chilwell to Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window.

However, the Blues may face paying huge money for the Leicester City left-back, with Goal reporting that the Foxes will likely dig their heels in and ask for big money as they did when they sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United last year.

Chilwell has been one of the top defenders in Europe in recent times, and looks like he’d be a worthwhile investment for Chelsea at the moment.

The west London giants would no doubt see the talented 23-year-old as a major upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at left-back,

Full-backs are an increasingly important part of the modern game, and bringing in a quality talent like Chilwell could help put Chelsea up there with Liverpool, who have enjoyed plenty of success with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the full-back positions.

Goal are not precisely clear how much Leicester would want for Chilwell, but they suggest it could be a similar fee to the £80m Man Utd paid for Maguire.

Most CFC fans would probably agree that would still be a fee well worth paying.