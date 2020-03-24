According to Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, despite Chelsea being increasingly confident of signing Ben Chilwell this summer, the Blues have identified Marc Cucurella as a potential alternative option.

Goal claim that Leicester would likely demand a fee similar to the one that took Harry Maguire to Manchester United last summer for left-back Chilwell.

Marc Cucurella, who is on loan at Getafe from Barcelona, will leave the Blaugrana in a pre-agreed permanent deal to Getafe this summer.

Once Cucurella’s permanent switch is sealed, the ace’s release clause at Getafe would reportedly be £23m (€25m), this could be a quality move for the Blues if they baulk at Chilwell’s asking price.

Cucurella is capable of playing at either full-back or at left-midfield, the ace’s wing-back style could be a perfect fit for Chelsea’s system.

The 21-year-old has five assists and a goal to his name from 26 appearances for Getafe in La Liga this season.

With the ace two years younger than Chilwell, and available for a considerably lower fee – should the Blues make Cucurella their priority left-back target?