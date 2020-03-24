Everyone has been affected by the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, so it’s tough for anyone who isn’t able to see family members after multiple countries were locked down.

That also applied to Chelsea’s Brazilian star Willian, who has a wife and child back in his homeland so it’s easy to see why he would be desperate to get home.

According to a report from The Telegraph (subscription required) most players at Premier League clubs have not been allowed to return home at this point, but Chelsea made an exception for Willian on compassionate grounds.

That also makes it sounds like someone in his family might be unwell, so of course we all hope that everything is okay and he’s able to get home safely to be with them.

The report goes on to say that it’s not clear how long this compassionate leave will last, with Chelsea being expected to return to training on the 6th of April but that’s not guaranteed either.

The Sun also reported on this story and suggested he’s still seen as a key part of the team and it’s expected that he will return to be with the team well before play starts again.