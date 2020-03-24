When a big signing doesn’t immediately hit the ground running after making a move, it’s probably a good idea to just get your head down and not create any negative headlines.

Luka Jovic hasn’t lived up to expectations at Real Madrid, but a recent trip back to Serbia has made things much worse.

As reported by The New York Post, Jovic is facing a prison sentence after ignoring quarantine rules on his trip home, and it’s not clear how Real Madrid will react to that.

The Sun has since reported that Real would be willing to let him go out on loan next season just days after the scandal emerged, with Chelsea looking to take advantage.

They state that the £52m Summer signing from Frankfurt hasn’t been totally written off by Madrid just yet, but they are looking to send him out on loan so he can regain some confidence.

They also claim that Chelsea were interested before, and it’s likely that Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi will depart this Summer, so Frank Lampard will need more options up to to challenge Tammy Abraham.

It’s not clear if he will actually end up in prison, but it certainly looks like he could do with a fresh start.