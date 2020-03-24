Chelsea are reportedly making two top attacking players among their priority targets for the next transfer window.

In what could be bad news for Manchester United, the Blues are said to be keen to sign £100million-rated Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Star.

Sancho has been a big hit at Dortmund and could be an ideal long-term Eden Hazard replacement at Stamford Bridge, with the Daily Star claiming Chelsea are keen to rival Man Utd for his signature.

That could be a worrying development for the Red Devils, who also urgently need a marquee signing of this type to set them up for the next few years, with Sancho looking ideal to help lift the club back to where they want to be.

The Daily Star also claim Dembele is a top target for Chelsea as Olivier Giroud looks set to leave, with Frank Lampard in need of more firepower up front.

That could also be a blow to United’s transfer plans, however, as they were recently linked with an interest in signing the Ligue 1 hit-man for around £60million in a report from the Sun.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech next season, but these two players being linked with the club suggests Lampard’s revamp up front is not over yet.

It also suggests Willian could well be leaving at the end of his contract, with Le 10 Sport recently claiming he’d decided not to pen a new deal.