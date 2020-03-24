Chelsea have reportedly been given the chance to seal the transfer of Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

However, it seems the Blues are unsure about signing the Brazil international and would favour the option of taking him on loan, according to the Daily Star.

Coutinho was previously one of the finest attacking players in world football at Liverpool, prompting Barcelona to pay big to sign him back in January 2018.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and now finds himself on loan at Bayern Munich, where he’s also struggling to impress.

It seems this means Coutinho will be available again in the near future, but it’s pretty damning on the player that Chelsea aren’t particularly interested.

The Daily Star claim the west London giants have other priorities, and would likely only consider signing Coutinho on loan.

In fairness, that might not be such a bad idea for CFC, who could benefit hugely if they are able to get the player back to his best on this low-risk deal.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Coutinho with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham as well, so he shouldn’t be too short of suitors if a move to Stamford Bridge doesn’t work out.