Chelsea are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has also previously been linked with Manchester United.

The England international looks a top prospect and could be ideal for the Blues as Frank Lampard puts together a side mainly built around talented young British players.

Rice was also in Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career, and it makes sense that the club might now be keen to bring him back after witnessing his big improvement at West Ham.

Sky Sports claim the west Londoners are keen on the 21-year-old, and note that he remains good friends with CFC ace Mason Mount.

It remains to be seen if this could give Chelsea some edge over Man Utd in the running for his signature, but there’s no doubt the Red Devils would also benefit from adding a midfielder of his quality to their squad.

Earlier this year the Mail claimed United had been scouting Rice, and the youngster could be the ideal long-term Nemanja Matic replacement that the club needs.

One imagines much about this transfer saga ends will depend on if United can catch Chelsea in the race for the top four, though of course the current coronavirus crisis means it’s unclear when the 2019/20 season will be able to be finished.