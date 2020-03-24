Video: Fernando Torres names dream XI and finally settles Gerrard vs Lampard debate

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has named his dream XI from players he played alongside in his career.

The Spaniard was lucky enough to be part of some of the best Spain teams ever, whilst also shining alongside big names at Liverpool.

Torres’ career took a bit of a downward turn at Chelsea, but he still won the Champions League alongside some big-name team-mates.

Watch the video below as Torres names his dream team, with Steven Gerrard picked over Frank Lampard…

There’s also room for Xavi, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano in that midfield, while Andres Iniesta is shoe-horned into a more attacking role.

Gerrard over Lampard is a big call, though, and clearly shows who Torres felt was the better player at least.