Lionel Messi could reportedly have handed Manchester United a major transfer boost regarding Barcelona misfit Antoine Griezmann.

The Argentine is supposedly keen for Barca to offload the struggling Griezmann and use the money from his sale to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Don Balon.

Sport recently claimed Barcelona were already prepared to offload Griezmann after just one season at the Nou Camp, with the report mentioning Man Utd as one of his biggest long-term admirers.

The Red Devils could certainly do with revamping their attack a little after offloading Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer and failing to really replace him, while Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez was also loaned to the Serie A side.

Griezmann could be ideal to fill a number of attacking roles if he can get back to the kind of form he showed at previous club Atletico Madrid.

A number of top players have struggled with the style and the expectation that comes with playing for Barcelona, so there’s no suggestion that Griezmann’s top level career is over by a long way.

The France international could surely flourish in a team built around him a bit more, and MUFC will surely take Don Balon’s report of an influential figure like Messi wanting him out as an encouraging development.