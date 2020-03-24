Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to clinch the transfer of impressive Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

The 24-year-old has had a superb season in the Portuguese top flight, and looks a talent who could flourish at a bigger club and a more competitive league.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho is eager to sign Grimaldo for Tottenham, though the report suggests his €60million release clause could be a problem.

Still, it seems clear Spurs need to strengthen in that area of the pitch, and Grimaldo would arguably be a worthwhile investment even at that high price.

Tottenham need an upgrade on Ben Davies at left-back, while Danny Rose seems unlikely to have a long-term future with the north London club after falling out of favour before his loan move to Newcastle.

THFC will no doubt need to be active as they look like needing a major rebuild following the end of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Mourinho replaced the Argentine earlier this season after a significant drop-off in form, and it looks like much of this squad has now passed its peak.