Menu

Jose Mourinho eager for Tottenham to seal transfer of in-form star with €60m release clause

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to clinch the transfer of impressive Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

The 24-year-old has had a superb season in the Portuguese top flight, and looks a talent who could flourish at a bigger club and a more competitive league.

MORE: Jose Mourinho a fan of Chelsea star and Tottenham also eyeing potential QPR transfer raid

According to Don Balon, Mourinho is eager to sign Grimaldo for Tottenham, though the report suggests his €60million release clause could be a problem.

Still, it seems clear Spurs need to strengthen in that area of the pitch, and Grimaldo would arguably be a worthwhile investment even at that high price.

Tottenham need an upgrade on Ben Davies at left-back, while Danny Rose seems unlikely to have a long-term future with the north London club after falling out of favour before his loan move to Newcastle.

Grimaldo-in-action-for-Benfica-in-the-Champions-League

Alejandro Grimaldo in action for Benfica

More Stories / Latest News

THFC will no doubt need to be active as they look like needing a major rebuild following the end of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Mourinho replaced the Argentine earlier this season after a significant drop-off in form, and it looks like much of this squad has now passed its peak.

More Stories Alejandro Grimaldo Jose Mourinho