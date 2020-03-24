Ed Woodward has taken a lot of stick for his transfer dealings at Old Trafford and rightfully so, but it’s looking like his two January recruits were outstanding moves.

Bruno Fernandes was the big name and he came in with some huge expectations that he’s more than lived up to. He’s shown quality and leadership on the field and it’s helped to turn the club around.

Odion Ighalo looked like a panic move after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for the rest of the season, but he’s been effective too.

Nobody really knew what to expect after he returned to the Premier League from China, but he’s been great to watch and has also chipped in with some nice goals too.

The Mirror has reported on some comments from Rio Ferdinand, and it’s clear that he didn’t have high expectations for the Nigerian when he arrived.

That’s all changed now, and the United legend had some very positive words to say about the striker:

“He’s proved us all wrong. It’s refreshing to see someone like a supporter, he looks delighted to be there, like he’s saying thank you every day to Ole.”

“It’s shocked me to see what he’s done, and he hasn’t turned them into world beaters but they needed something and he’s brought it.”

“Rashford will appreciate playing with someone like this when he’s fit again. He’s got something different to all the other guys in the team.

“He’s something different if it’s not going our way in games. He has affected games every time he’s come on the pitch, that’s what I like.”

It’s interesting that he’s speaking in a way that suggests United will look to sign him on a permanent basis, but they could certainly do worse than making that happen.