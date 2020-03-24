Though their salaries often pale into comparison when compared with the players they look after, football managers are still handsomely remunerated for the job that they do.

The stress and strife that comes with the territory is compensated by earnings in the many millions.

As one of the most successful managers of the modern era, and one who has proved his worth beyond doubt in LaLiga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, it may come as a surprise to note that Pep Guardiola is only the third highest earning manager in the world.

According to figures from France Football, and reported in MARCA, the Manchester City man has earned €27.5m in the past year when taking into account salary and bonuses, but not advertising revenue.

Not an amount to be sniffed at of course, but it’s €2.5m behind Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte, and an incredible €13m less than the top earner in the list, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone.

With the greatest of respect to ‘Cholo,’ in terms of titles won and the imprint that his style has left on the game in general, it’s hard to argue against Guardiola being the best.

But Manchester City’s valuation of their manager doesn’t appear to reflect that.