When we think of player salaries and bonuses in football, the figures that are bandied around are often so mind boggling that it’s hard to understand for the normal working man or woman.

Figures that have recently come to light via France Football, and reported in MARCA, have shown that this season is no different to any other.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi not only sits atop the tree in a playing sense, but also in terms of remuneration.

When his yearly gross salary, bonuses and advertising revenue are all taken into account, the Argentinian has earned a scarcely believable 131 million euros.

That’s €13m more than Cristiano Ronaldo and €36m more than Neymar.

To show had far ahead the top three are compared to everyone else, the fourth highest earner in the list, Antoine Griezmann, is way back on €38.5m.

That’s a staggering €92.5m less than club colleague, Messi.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea rival Manchester United for potential transfer of £49.5m-rated Premier League star Manchester United potentially closer to £30m transfer due to uncertainty elsewhere Chelsea increasingly confident of major Premier League transfer raid despite facing paying huge fee

Quite what the Frenchman will make of that is anybody’s guess, and it brings the disparity that still exists in football into sharp focus.