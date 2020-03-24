Rio Ferdinand has offered his advice to Liverpool to swoop for RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner to bolster their attacking options moving forward.

The 24-year-old has had a stellar season to date, bagging 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

With 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany to his name too, the future certainly looks bright for Werner for both club and country.

As per the Metro, Liverpool have already been linked with a move for the German international ahead of next season, with the report noting that he is believed to have a £50m release clause in his current deal with Leipzig.

Having had a chance to watch him this season, Ferdinand has insisted that there is no doubt in his mind that Liverpool should make their move for him and strengthen their options in the final third by taking him to Anfield.

“I watched him against Spurs in the Champions League live and thought ‘Wow, this kid has got something’,” he said in an Instagram Q&A, as quoted by the Mirror, who also note his £50m release clause. “His movement, he looks mature, he’s quick, and he should have scored another goal in the game.

“I like the way he moves, he’s not pinned down to one position. When I look at strikers I think ‘would I enjoy playing against him?’ He’s elusive in his movement and he’s very direct.

“If I’m Liverpool I take him 100%. If one of their front three get injured for a sustained amount of time they don’t have a replacement.

“As well as (Divock) Origi’s done, especially with his Champions League exploits, I’d want more from him if I were at Liverpool.

“Salah may not stay that much longer, Mane might get bought too, and there are also enough games in a season for Werner to push his way in (to the starting line-up.”

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly hope that if Werner is to join the Reds, that he arrives to offer further quality and depth up top rather than with a view of replacing any of their current star men.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have formed a successful trident over the past two years, and so signing a player of Werner’s quality would undoubtedly give them more competition but also give Jurgen Klopp more options to ensure that his side can continue to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out.

Should they lose any of their frontmen though, he could arguably grow into an ideal option to act as a replacement as he will hope to continue to improve and develop further.