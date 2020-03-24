Rio Ferdinand has insisted that Man Utd should sign starlet Jude Bellingham, but does concede that it would be a calculated gamble from his old club.

The 16-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough this season, making 35 appearances for Birmingham City while contributing four goals and three assists.

SEE MORE: Journalist claims Man Utd ‘working’ on contract offer for £120m-rated transfer target

His versatility allows him to play in various roles, while he has shown an ability to offer something in both phases of the game with his defensive work and quality on the ball.

In turn, it has seemingly attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere, with The Sun reporting that he has a £30m price-tag from Birmingham City, while Man Utd are also joined by the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in wanting Bellingham.

Ferdinand has insisted that he would sign him if he were calling the shots at Man Utd, although he does raise concerns in terms of the price-tag, but explains why it could end up being a sensible investment.

“Huge talent, really good looking footballer in the way he plays,” claimed Ferdinand. “The balance, the maturity at such a young age,” he said on an Instagram Q&A, as quoted by the Mirror. “The price tag is phenomenal- £30m for a kid. But it’s the way of the world now. But if we keep him for ten years it’s money well spent.

“But to be playing in the Championship doing what he’s doing- it’s a gamble but a calculated one. If I’m Manchester United 100% I take him.

“He seems to have it all, can play anywhere across the front. I love seeing these young kids, it’s what I live for.”

Time will tell if the relevant agreements can be reached this summer to take Bellingham to Old Trafford, but he would also seemingly fit the bill in terms of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at the club.

From the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer, to adding players still to hit their peak in Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, the Man Utd boss is looking to build for the long-term future and Bellingham would certainly tick many of the right boxes to continue with that strategy.