David Beckham’s Inter Miami change their club crest to promote social distancing

Inter Miami have altered their club crest slightly to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis that’s spreading across the world.

The MLS side, set up by former Manchester United and England star David Beckham, have posted an image of their new-look badge, with the herons on the logo now standing further apart than before.

We miss you and we want to see you ????. For that to happen we all need to stay home, be smart and practice ?????? ??????????. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 23, 2020

While it might only seem a small gesture, this kind of publicity could be good to ensure as many people are aware of this issue as possible.

In the UK and a few other countries, people are being strongly encouraged to leave the house as little as possible, and maintain a distance of 2m from anyone else out on the streets.

This is because many people who’ve contracted coronavirus won’t even experience symptoms, but could still pass it on to someone who might get a worse case of it, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.