Well-regarded Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano will undoubtedly send Manchester United fans into override with an exciting update on the club’s apparent pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Whilst on a Instagram Live with 433, Romano claimed that the Red Devils are ‘working’ with Sancho regarding a contract, Romano adds that the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of landing Sancho in the next transfer window.

Despite this welcome update for United fans, Romano reiterates that United are yet to determine a fee with Dortmund for Sancho’s services.

According to the MailOnline, it would cost £120m to take Sancho away from the German giants.

Sancho has established himself as one of the world’s biggest talents since leaving Manchester City to join Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

The winger has really come into his own under Lucien Favre’s tutelage, the England international has a staggering 17 goals and 19 assists from 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial now being used in centre-forward roles since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at United, the Red Devils are in need of bolstering their options on the wings.

What better way to do this by capturing the signature of Sancho in a marquee move. This would be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils, it would also be a knockout blow to cross-town rivals Man City.