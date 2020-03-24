Juventus are reportedly awaiting the green light from Manchester United to launch a transfer bid for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international spent four years with the Serie A giants between 2012 and 2016, sandwiched in between his two spells at Old Trafford.

However, despite so much hype surrounding his return to Man Utd in 2016, Pogba has failed to really make the desired impact and could now be heading back to Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on bringing Pogba back for a second spell, and are waiting to see if United will sell.

The report states the Red Devils would likely ask for around €100million for the 27-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if Juve are willing to pay quite that much.

Calciomercato suggests the Italians will only pursue the move if it is financially viable, but one imagines they are one of the best-placed clubs in Europe to go for such a big signing.

Juventus have shown their ambition with other big-name purchases like Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt in recent years, though it remains to be seen how the coronavirus outbreak affects many football teams’ finances.