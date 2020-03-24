It’s hard to tell what to make of a transfer rumour when so many big clubs are linked with a youngster, it mainly suggests an agent or the selling club is trying to drum up interest.

Malick Thiaw may not be a household name yet after only making one senior appearance for German side Schalke, but a report from The Daily Mail has suggested that some big Premier League names are interested.

They suggest that Liverpool and Arsenal are tracking the young defender who has a £7m release clause, so it’s clear they could easily afford to sign him if they felt he was worth it.

They also hint that Man City might be interested, so he could have his pick of Premier League giants if any of that turns out to be true.

With such limited senior action he would represent a project rather than someone who would slot straight into the team, but it certainly sounds like he’s highly rated by the Germans.

Again this could just be a move by Schalke or the player’s agent to try and drum up some interest ahead of a Summer sale, but it could be worth keeping an eye on him to see if he makes a move.