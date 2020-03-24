Good news for Liverpool as clubs agree voiding the season is “completely off the table”

Liverpool fans can be pleased to hear David Ornstein of The Athletic say that Premier League clubs are not currently considering voiding the season.

The Reds built up a commanding 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table before football had to be put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Despite some talk that the season may simply be cancelled at some later this year in order to start the 2020/21 campaign, Ornstein does not currently think this is likely.

Speaking on a podcast on The Athletic, he said: “There is a complete commitment across English football to get this season finished.

“There is plenty of modelling happening on how to finish the season. Null and void is completely off the table.”

Liverpool fans will be relieved to hear this as it would be so cruel to see them miss out on the title when they were just two wins away from confirming their status as champions.

This would be LFC’s first league title victory since 1990, and there seems little doubt they would definitely have gone on to win it under normal circumstances.

Voiding it therefore seems hugely unfair after Jurgen Klopp’s side’s tremendous work, while other teams will no doubt want a shot at promotion, while Leicester City also looked set for the impressive achievement of Champions League qualification.