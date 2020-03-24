Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has questioned if Mohamed Salah will stay at Anfield, but thinks his old club are smart enough to replace him adequately.

Speaking to EuropaCalcio, the recently-retired midfielder made a number of big transfer claims, having also stated that he thinks Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will end up at Real Madrid.

He also tips Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to be a target for the Spanish giants, but he made an interesting claim about Salah’s future with LFC.

Despite the Egypt international being such an important part of the club’s recent rise, Sissoko does not believe the sale would be particularly damaging for the Merseyside giants.

“I don’t know if Salah will stay at Liverpool,” Sissoko said.

“If he left, it could also be a good thing for Liverpool – they’re a clever club and they’d know how to replace him.

“There are some fantastic youngsters who have what it takes to play for the Reds and put in top performances.”

We’re not sure most Liverpool fans would agree with this, even if Sissoko is being complimentary about their set-up meaning they’re well equipped to deal with Salah’s exit.

Most Reds fans will surely be hoping, however, that Salah can stay with them for many more years to come and wouldn’t necessarily see a move away as being a step up in the way previous stars like Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho seemed to.