Liverpool would lift Premier League title in New Balance kit despite Nike deal

Liverpool would reportedly lift the Premier League title in their New Balance kit despite having a deal with Nike that had been due to start in June.

This is according to a report from i News, who state that the Reds’ deal to have Nike supplying their kits could be delayed as the football calendar has to reschedule around the outbreak of coronavirus around the world.

The virus recently hit the UK and has caused the Premier League to be put on hold for a few months, with no real guarantees over a return date for the moment.

If Liverpool and the rest of the country can get back to playing in the summer, i News claim they would see out their deal with current kit suppliers New Balance, rather than complete the campaign in their new Nike kits.

LFC fans will just hope for any way of seeing their club lift the title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men needing just two wins from their remaining nine fixtures to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990.

One imagines, however, that there still has to be some reasonable doubt if the 2019/20 season can really be completed at all, which could lead to it being voided, costing Liverpool the title in the most unexpected and cruel way possible.