Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, the highly-rated 16-year-old has been strongly linked with both Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund in a potential £30million move in the next transfer window.

However, due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, the footballing calendar has been plunged into uncertainty, with no one really able to say for the moment when the season can be finished, or whether we could have a transfer window as usual over the summer.

Still, the Mirror translate quotes to German outlet Kicker from Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who says this uncertainty could make it an unpleasant summer for the club.

“This summer will be unpleasant,” Zorc said. “After all, we don’t know when to start playing again.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in all clubs. We first have to manage this crisis situation.”

The Mirror suggest this perhaps means United have been given the edge in the Bellingham transfer battle, which could make sense.

The Red Devils could, for one thing, find it easier to now persuade the teenager to remain in England, as it’s unclear what travel restrictions there will be in the months ahead.