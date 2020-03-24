Man Utd continue to dominate transfer gossip columns this week as a double signing and Paul Pogba update have been touted ahead of the summer.

Depending on if the season is concluded, the Red Devils will hope to secure Champions League qualification and a trophy or two before the campaign is over.

However, the focus could soon be switching to the summer transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strengthening his squad, with two deals being touted.

As per the Metro, Man Utd are being tipped to sign loanee Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal after he bagged four goals in eight games following his January move. It’s added that it could cost them £15m, and the change in tact comes amid uncertainty over the current agreement given his loan deal may expire before the season is finished.

Elsewhere, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Man Utd are working on a contract with the agent of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with the England international said to be valued at around £120m.

Given how impressive he’s been for the Bundesliga giants, bagging 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 games, the 19-year-old would undoubtedly be a huge signing for the Red Devils if they can reach an agreement with both the club and player.

Meanwhile, the Express report that Pogba has made a surprise decision on his future, as it’s suggested that the French international doesn’t want a move to Real Madrid, but still wants to leave United and is in favour of a return to Juventus, as per former midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

Given he has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu for so long, it will come as a shock to some that he may not be keen on a switch to Spain after all, although a return to Juve makes sense given the success and positive moments he enjoyed with the reigning Serie A champions during his first spell there.