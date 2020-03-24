One of the most highly sought after left-backs in European football looks set to join a new club in the summer, and both Manchester United and Chelsea are positioning themselves to be in the mix for his services.

According to Don Balon, Porto’s Alex Telles is interesting a number of European heavyweights.

Real Madrid are set to let Marcelo leave according to the report, whilst their rivals Barcelona appear to be keen to replace Junior Firpo.

At a reported €40m, which is an incredible bargain in the current market, it’s no wonder there is interest from the Premier League too.

Portuguse daily, A Bola, even hint at England being a potential preferred destination for the player saying that Telles is ‘a deep admirer of English football and Chelsea are one of two clubs that have contacted FC Porto to know the conditions to guarantee the transfer.’

It’s clear what the player will bring to any new employer. At 27, he has the requisite experience for the top level, is comfortable in defence where he carries out his duties with aplomb, and offers an attacking outlet as required.

His natural speed in the role is reminiscent of Barca’s Jordi Alba, and there’s sure to be a frenzy for his signature once the time is right.