The coronavirus situation continues to decimate the world of sport, with football particularly hit hard.

Before clubs were forced to cancel their training sessions to fall in line with government policy, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had planned something a little different.

According to Metro, the Norwegian had designed a military-style bootcamp, along with his conditioning coaches and backroom staff, however, that has now had to be shelved.

The plans involved keeping limited contact between players and doing work that revolved around fitness drills rather than match situations.

Although the lockdown has now put paid to such an initiative, there is an unexpected bonus to the postponement.

With no football being played until May at the earliest, it will allow Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to build up their fitness.

As and when the Premier League resumes, both players will be much further along their journey to be back playing again, and their presence could be vital in propelling United into the Champions League spots.