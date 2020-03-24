Manchester United make Odion Ighalo transfer decision

After signing him on loan in the winter transfer window, Manchester United are ready to make a decision on Odion Ighalo.

The striker’s loan is due to run out at the end of May and according to Mail Online, the Red Devils are willing to pay £15m this summer to secure the Nigerian on a permanent basis.

Ighalo was initially seen as a ‘stop-gap’ signing, but has been a huge success in front of goal, where he’s scored four goals in his eight appearances, per Transfermarkt.

An old-fashioned centre-forward, Ighalo has given United some power and a focal point up front, which is something that they’d been missing.

Were it not for the injury to Marcus Rashford, it’s debatable that the former Watford man would’ve even pitched up at Old Trafford in the first place, but he’s done enough to justify Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him.

More Stories / Latest News Offer made: Chelsea given chance to sign big name, potential loan transfer touted Zidane wants €300m transfer spending spree on Man United & Liverpool stars, claims former player Manchester United among clubs rivalling Chelsea for bargain €40million transfer

Indeed, he’s played a full part, along with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, in sparking a mini-revival for United, which sees them in with a real shout of Champions League football next season.