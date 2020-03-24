According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona’s contract talks with Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been postponed, this could be seen as a major boost for Chelsea – who hold an interest in the German.

A recent report from the Daily Express noted that Chelsea see the German as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sport claim that negotiations have stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with the report adding that Ter Stegen was last offered a new deal until 2024 that was worth an initial €6.5m-a-year.

The proposed would be boosted by performance-related bonuses relating to Ter Stegen’s individual success, as well as the team’s.

Sport report that Ter Stegen rejected this offer, as there as several other Barcelona players – who play a lesser role in the team – that are earning more than this figure.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal announce list of nine plans to support communities through coronavirus crisis Video: Fernando Torres names dream XI and finally settles Gerrard vs Lampard debate Champions League giants awaiting green light to launch Manchester United transfer raid

Despite Chelsea’s interest, Barcelona are still in a relatively safe position – with Ter Stegen’s contract running until 2022 and including a release clause of €180m.

Frank Lampard’s side certainly look as though they’re in need of a new man between the sticks after Kepa’s unconvincing performances since his marquee move to west London in the summer of 2018.

Could Chelsea really prise Ter Stegen away from the Nou Camp?