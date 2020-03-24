Potentially one in one out at Man United as they seek a major defensive upgrade

While many fans may have expected a “Vigil van Dijk” style impact from Harry Maguire at Man United last season, it’s clear that he needs a partner who compliments his talents.

While the Liverpool man can do everything, Maguire lacks pace and he can look cumbersome when exposed. Ideally United require someone with pace and aggression to fill in next to him, as that could result in a truly formidable pairing.

Football Italia has reported on the latest with their hunt for Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly.

It seems that Chris Smalling’s future could also be tied into this story, as United would be much more likely to reduce their demands and allow him to sign for Roma permanently if the Napoli man arrived at Old Trafford.

They suggest that Napoli rejected a bid of €100m from United for the 28 year old last Summer, but Napoli look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League so it’s possible he might push for a move.

As for Smalling, it’s suggested they’ve been talking to Roma for months about a permanent deal but nothing has been agreed. That could change if United sign Koulibaly and have no need for Smalling anymore.

It’s not clear if this means United will give Smalling another chance if they can’t sign a new defender, but the Napoli man would certainly represent a massive upgrade over everyone else in the squad and could be perfect for Maguire.