Video: Raheem Sterling gives intriguing response when asked about potential Liverpool transfer return

Former Liverpool star Raheem Sterling has rather intriguingly failed to rule out a transfer back to the club some day.

Sterling, who left Liverpool for Manchester City in 2015, was asked about a return to Anfield during a question and answer session with fans via social media.

Raheem Sterling: "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool…" pic.twitter.com/0GljEwRPwk — Red Nets of Anfield (@RNOAnfield) March 24, 2020

See the video above, in which the England international admits he still loves Liverpool, and that they’re a club who did a lot for him growing up.

He certainly didn’t say no to the question, and perhaps if LFC continue to dominate under Jurgen Klopp while City face the prospect of a Champions League ban, you could see why the 25-year-old might be keen to move back to Merseyside.