The coronavirus appears to have everyone on edge at the moment, and respected TV broadcaster, Jeff Stelling, has left no one in any doubt as to his personal feelings about one particular organisation.

After the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Monday night, where he ordered the shutting of all shops selling non essential goods, Sports Direct, owned by Mike Ashley, chairman of Newcastle United, suggested they were going to remain open, per Metro.

The news didn’t sit well with Stelling, who took to Twitter to vent his anger, along with many others.

“Seriously tried to stay quiet but for Sports Direct to say they are essential and will stay open is a disgrace. It helps jeopardise all of is (sic). I suggest the police should enforce closure if (sic) every shop like this and there should be huge penalties against them for taking the p**s.”

Whether those in the business of broadcasting should be lecturing others at this point in time is open to debate, but Stelling’s words will surely have struck a chord with many at what is an unprecedented time for the UK population.

When members of the public are being urged to stay at home, opening discount sports stores is ill-advised at best and hugely irresponsible at worst.