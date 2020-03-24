Menu

Video: Gareth Bale’s superb stay at home challenge attempt with a golf twist

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has added a golf twist to the viral #stayathomechallenge which has seen top footballers doing kick-ups with toilet rolls.

Bale propped up a roll of the now highly-coveted item against his golf cues, the 30-year-old then effortlessly chipped a golf ball into the small hole in the middle of the toilet paper.

The former Premier League superstar then raised his arms in celebrations before his child called for an attempt at the challenge.

Bale has raised the bar with his edition of the #stayathomechallenge.

