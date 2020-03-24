Although LaLiga, in line with the other European football leagues, has been suspended for the foreseeable future, Real Madrid are wasting no time in drawing up their list of summer transfer targets.

One in particular has risen to the top of the list, at the expense of Timo Werner and Lautaro Martinez.

According to MARCA, Borussia Dortmund’s young hitman, Erling Haaland, is now the No.1 striker target for Los Blancos, and this has much to do with their three non-EU spots already being taken.

One of those spaces should open up when Vinicius Jr. acquires dual nationality, though it’s likely to be 2021 before that happens.

Martinez is also therefore ruled out at this stage, with MARCA suggesting a move for Kylian Mbappe before 2021 is almost impossible too.

It seems that Werner hasn’t been discounted entirely, but Haaland’s goal scoring ability and price – currently €75m but expected to go down after the coronavirus situation per MARCA – puts Haaland in pole position.

At just 19 years of age, the Norwegian is one of Europe’s hottest properties, and Real Madrid will surely consider it a huge coup if they’re able to acquire his services.