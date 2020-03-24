Zidane yet to green light Real Madrid swoop for star involved in 21 goals this season

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly yet to give his approval to Real Madrid’s swoop for Ajax star Donny van de Beek as it remains to be seen if a deal will be done ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old was an influential figure for the Dutch giants last season, as he helped them secure a domestic double before key players moved on last summer.

Despite the personnel turnover, Ajax remain top of the Eredivisie table as things stand, and Van de Beek has once again been a crucial part of that pursuit of success.

The Dutch international has bagged 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances so far this season, showing that he can produce consistently at a high level, and that in turn has led to ongoing speculation over his future.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that while a deal is almost done in terms of an agreement with the player himself and Ajax, Real Madrid still haven’t had the green light from Zidane to bring in the talented midfield ace.

It’s added that the French tactician has already snubbed the chance to sign Van de Beek twice, although with doubts over his previously touted €55m valuation now, it remains to be seen if the situation changes moving forward.

Although they’ve shown positive signs this season, Real Madrid find themselves trailing Barcelona in the La Liga title race and face a deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Should they fall short in both competitions and end up empty-handed, that will surely increase the chances of seeing changes made to their squad this summer, and time will tell if that involves Zidane eventually approving of the signing of Van de Beek to bolster his options in that area.