Plenty of fans will be wondering what will happen to certain players if their contract’s expire before the season has a chance to end, but it could be even more complicated for loanees.

At least with standard contracts it’s possible to negotiate an extension with the player, but loans are a bit different.

You need to get the parent club and the player to agree to it, and the player may just want to return home if it hasn’t gone well.

It sounds like there could be some good news in that regard for Arsenal fans, with The Evening Standard giving an update on Dani Ceballos.

It must be said that talks haven’t taken place between the clubs yet, but they report that Arsenal are confident of agreeing an extension and it’s believed that Real Madrid wouldn’t oppose it either.

They even suggest it’s possible the extension could see him stay for the whole of next season too, so that could be an exciting prospect.

He’s struggled with injuries at times, but he has shown glimpses of his ability and he can control a game, so a proper pre season and Mikel Arteta building a team round him could be just what he needs next season.