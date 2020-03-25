Arsenal fans might not like this brutal home truth as Fabregas hints at why Nasri and Van Persie left

Cesc Fabregas has recently revealed as to why he left Arsenal back in 2011 as he cited a lack of vision from the club in being a big factor.

The Spaniard featured over three-hundred times for the Gunners, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most talented midfielders during his time in England. His importance to Arsenal was almost unmatched, but this burden on his shoulders was a factor that led to his departure for Barcelona.

Specifically speaking on when his time in North London was coming to an end, Fabregas stated that he felt Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie were the only players in the squad ‘on his level’.

The Spaniard told Arseblog: “Especially in the last two or three years, I felt Robin and Samir were the only players – it’s not an arrogant thing to say, it’s how I felt at that time – were the players who were at my level mentally and technically.”

This is certainly a statement that will hurt Arsenal fans, but one that does involve some hard-hitting truths.

Nasri controversially left the Gunners the same year as Fabregas, joining Manchester City. The Frenchman’s move was certainly justified though, as he won the Premier League in his debut season with the Sky Blues. By the time the attacking midfielder left City in 2011, he had racked up four domestic trophies during his time in Manchester.

Van Persie, famously, left Arsenal for Manchester United back in 2012, almost single handedly winning them the league that season. The Dutchman was one of the top forwards in Europe at the time, and his departure from the Emirates hit his former club hard.

Fabregas’ comments on both players clearly suggest that they were also in a similar mindset to the midfielder. Arsenal had not been competing at the top level for some time, with a lack of investment hurting Arsene Wenger’s chances at delivering some serious silverware.

The Spaniard clearly felt that he could challenge and win trophies away from Arsenal, something that he achieved instantly with Barca.

All three players won domestic titles after leaving the Gunners, with the club failing to match their top players’ aspirations and ability on the field.