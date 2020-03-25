RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has decided to leave the club, according to Sport Bild, as translated by GFFN.

As per the same report, the 22-year-old has a €60m release clause, meaning the Bundesliga side have no control over his transfer, should another club activate it, with Arsenal named as being among those interested in him.

Sport Bild’s report claims that the defender has now chosen to leave the club in the next transfer window. Upamecano has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in Germany, featuring twenty-one times in the league, with his team boasting the joint best defensive record.

Sitting in 3rd place, just five points off top spot, Leipzig have had another successful campaign, with the young defender playing his part. It is therefore unsurprising to hear of interest from Arsenal as they look so badly in need of more quality in defence after a poor campaign.

Mikel Arteta will surely be ready to spend big on bringing in an upgrade on flops like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with the club failing to really spend big and compete with the best players on the market in that area of the pitch for some time now.