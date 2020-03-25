Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine international has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season so far, netting 16 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions so far.

Martinez has been linked to Barcelona for a while and Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Catalan club were willing to offer €70million along with Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo, which wasn’t acceptable for the Nerazzurri.

However, a recent report from Tuttosport (as cited by the Goal.com) states that the Blaugrana have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old who has a release clause of €111million. It has also been claimed that Martinez is eager for a move to the Nou Camp and all that’s left are the negotiations between them and Inter.

The Argentine international has become one of the hottest properties in Europe thanks to his performances this season and it will be increasingly hard for the Nerazzurri to keep him. With Luis Suarez approaching 33, Barcelona could do well to sign Martinez as he looks a potentially ideal long-term replacement for the Uruguayan striker.