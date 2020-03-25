Barcelona are willing to offer five players in exchange for Lautaro Martinez this Summer

In years gone by the mega clubs could’ve spent a lot of money when their squad needed a major overhaul, but financial fair play has made that more difficult.

We’ve seen that Man City have been caught out in recent weeks and the big clubs won’t want to follow them with a Champions League ban, so they’ll need to find some creative ways to get round that.

One of those is to exchange players rather than pay exorbitant fees, and it sounds like Barcelona are willing to send up to five players to Inter Milan to land Lautaro Martinez.

Luis Suarez is getting older and Antoine Griezmann hasn’t been the answer, so The Sun have indicated that Barca will go to drastic measures to land the Inter Milan striker.

The players on offer would be Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Alena and Nelson Semedo.

They are all great players but they aren’t exactly superstars, while Inter would still need to find a replacement for Martinez if this went through.

The report suggests that Inter are still holding out for Barca to pay his full release clause of £92m, so it could be fascinating to see how this turns out.