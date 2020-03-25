Arsenal and Manchester United transfer targets are reportedly among those in the firing line at Barcelona.

A report from Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, claims the Catalan giants could offload some big names like Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti in the next transfer window.

Veteran midfield duo Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal could also leave, as well as squad players and loanees such as Neto, Carles Alena and Martin Braithwaite.

The Mirror note that Umtiti has been linked as a target for both Arsenal and Man Utd, and it seems clear the France international could strengthen both those teams if he gets back to his best.

Umtiti’s recent form has not been the best, but if he can get over his fitness struggles he’s shown throughout his career what a quality performer he can be.

The 26-year-old surely still has time to improve and revive his career as well, and Arsenal in particular would surely see him as an upgrade on the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

United have also been linked with Griezmann by Mundo Deportivo, and could be just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs after failing to really replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez after their departures last summer.