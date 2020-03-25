It seems strange to think of a club essentially putting a deposit down on a player, but it sounds like that’s the case here.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Sao Paulo wonder-kid Gustavo Maia had been attracting the interest of LIverpool and Atletico Madrid, but now it sounds like Barcelona have made their move to secure him.

The report says Barcelona have made a payment of €1m to ensure they have some kind of first option on him, and they now have until June 30 to pay another €3.5m to secure his signing.

They also suggest that the original payment will be lost if they don’t take up that option, so you have to think they will bring him in this Summer.

He’s described as a forward who can use both feet and scores goals, but it does sound like more of a developmental signing than someone for the first team.

It remains to be seen if Barca will sign him, but it’s worth following his story to see what happens next.