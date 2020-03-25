It’s really starting to feel like something isn’t right at Barcelona, so a period of transition could be upcoming.

They’ve stopped bringing through young players and the team is packed with veterans, so there will be a point soon where players are past it and there’s no one ready to take their place.

You would think that means they would be desperate to tie down anyone in their prime years to build a solid core to build around, but that’s yet to happen with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Football Espana recently reported that the German keeper has broken off contract talks with the club, and there’s been a further development.

According to Sport via beIN Sports, Bayern Munich have made an approach to Barca to find out if he’s available.

They also suggest that Bayern are looking to move on from Manuel Neuer due to tensions between him and the club’s hierarchy, and ter Stegen could be the perfect replacement.

They both play in a very similar style, plus he’s German so it makes sense that he would want to go back and play in his homeland, while replacing Neuer at club level should also indicate he should be number 1 for his country too.

There hasn’t been a price tag suggested at this point, but Barca need to be careful. Top class keepers are hard to come by, so they need to have someone lined up if they do want to let ter Stegen go.