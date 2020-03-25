The rise of financial fair play does mean that player swaps may become more common, but it’s heavily reliant on both players actually wanting to make the move.

It’s clear that Leroy Sane could do with a move away from Man City while David Alaba has reached a point where a fresh start might do him good, so that deal could make a lot of sense.

A report from Bild has indicated that both clubs were considering the idea of the swap, both players have contracts until 2021 and would fill a position of need in both sides, but it sounds like the Austrian wasn’t interested.

They go on to say that neither Alaba or his agent had any interest in making the move to the Premier League, with the left back preferring a move to Spain.

By Spain they mean Real Madrid or Barcelona, with both sides needing a new left back to eventually replace Marcelo and Jordi Alba so it could be a great move for him if it came off.

There’s nothing to suggest that Sane wouldn’t be interested in a move to Bayern so that could still happen, but it seems that Alaba is a bit more fussy when it comes to choosing his next club.