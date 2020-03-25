Barcelona reportedly prefer Lautaro Martinez over Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, the Gabonese international has had a pretty good season so far, netting 20 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The Gabon international has been linked to the Blaugrana lately by many sources including Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to the Daily Star, Barca have cooled their interest over Aubameyang as they prefer signing Martinez. A recent report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Goal.com) claimed that the La Liga giants reached an agreement with the Argentine international.

Both Martinez and Aubameyang are terrific strikers but the former seems a better option for Barcelona since he could become a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Arsenal would be a bit relieved that the Gabonese international is not at the top of Barcelona’s transfer radar but it could well be hard for them to keep him, especially if they aren’t able to qualify for the Champions League.

Aubameyang has been a very important player for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 61 goals in 97 matches across all competitions so far. Hence, they would try their best to keep him and tie him down to a new contract.