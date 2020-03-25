Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The 27-year-old has been in terrific form for the Portuguese side this season so far, netting ten goals and providing nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions so far. He’s also made an appearance for Brazil’s national team, starting in their friendly against Panama last year.

A report from Spanish newspaper Sport claims that Chelsea will battle it out with Barcelona for the signature of Telles who is valued at €40 million. It has also been claimed that the Blues have shifted their focus to the Brazilian due to Leicester City’s €90 million valuation of Ben Chilwell.

Telles’ performances for Porto has made him one of the most sought-after full-backs in Europe and it may not be long before he joins one of Europe’s top teams. The 27-year-old would be a suitable addition to Chelsea’s squad and he’d receive more playing time with them than with Barcelona since the Blaugrana already have Jordi Alba at their disposal.